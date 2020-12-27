Your excellent newspaper carried an op-ed by Bill Adams (“The Republican Party still can be trusted in Lancaster County”) in the Dec. 6 Perspective section.

Really? The previous day, your newspaper reported that five of our county’s state legislators had signed a letter asking Pennsylvania members of Congress to object to the commonwealth’s 20 Electoral College votes. They seemingly wanted to throw out millions of votes cast by citizens of Pennsylvania.

We elect our representatives in local, state and national offices because we believe they are rational and thoughtful, and we can depend upon their good judgment.

I do not believe that state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and state Reps. Mindy Fee, Steven Mentzer, David Hickernell and Brett Miller used rational thought or good judgment in signing that letter, which furthered the president’s desperate efforts to steal the election.

One such effort was so ludicrous that the U.S. Supreme Court threw it out with a few brief sentences.

The actions of these five state representatives in lockstep with their discredited president are in direct contradiction to the views expressed by Ann Womble in her Nov. 29 op-ed (“Reflections from a former Republican on the fact-free GOP”), describing how far from traditional Republican values some of our current “leaders” have strayed.

I hope that in future elections we can elect people who do not attempt to discredit our democratic system and way of life.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown