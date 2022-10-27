Well, here it is. Election time again in always-vote-Republican Lancaster County.

Even though the GOP has endorsed some candidates who are, in my view, some of the most unpatriotic men ever, there is no doubt that Lancaster County voters will, by a wide majority, still vote for them in this election.

Almost all Republicans would seemingly rather vote for the devil than consider voting for a Democrat.

Let’s take a look at these Republican candidates — U.S. Reps. Scott Perry and Lloyd Smucker, and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. These men have either provided past support to the idea, or still believe, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the man who I view as the most corrupt president in U.S. history.

If Mastriano wins, he has publicly stated that he has the right to change the results of future elections. In March, Mastriano said, “I get to appoint the secretary of state, who’s delegated from me the power to make the corrections to elections, the voting logs and everything. I could decertify every (voting) machine in the state with the stroke of a pen via the secretary of state.” No one who is a patriot would ever want this to happen.

The Republicans have also nominated Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate. What a great choice. I believe that Oz has ripped off millions of people with claims about questionable health products and has become a multimillionaire by doing it.

So, before you vote for any of these men in November, remember Jan. 6, 2021. And remember the actions by Perry, Mastriano and Smucker that I believe were an attempt to destroy America and its Constitution by supporting a fraud and a con man.

Larry Harsh

West Lampeter Township