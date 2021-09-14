I am beginning to think a deeply disturbing thought: I believe that a large percentage of those in the Republican Party are sabotaging the health of American citizens in an effort to make President Joe Biden look bad and set up Democratic defeats in the 2022 election and beyond.

I can’t think of any other explanation for the bizarre COVID-19 pandemic behavior that I observe in most Republican-controlled states and communities.

I hope I am wrong and that their COVID-19 issues are really all about liberty and freedom, as we are told by many in Republican leadership. If that is the case, then I am relieved, for I deplore those who thrive in conspiracy theories.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville