I am responding to Will Bunch’s column in the Jan. 4 LNP (“Connecting US education to the Jan. 6 insurrection”) and Robin Abcarian’s column in the Dec. 19 Sunday LNP (“Teachers’ Dash for Cash conveyed a terrible lesson”). Both reflect the assault on public education by elements in the Republican Party.

If our nation is to be serious about education, we should not have teachers in South Dakota scrambling for a pile of money at a hockey arena just to buy school supplies for their students.

Similarly, in Pennsylvania it should not be necessary to take the state Legislature to court to ensure that poor, underfunded school districts receive the funds they need. And we can do without snarky comments like those made by John Krill, a lawyer representing state Republicans.

Krill, like far too many others, seems to believe that only a very few are entitled to the resources needed to achieve one’s true intellectual potential. I would tell him that the founders of our nation knew that the best defense of the republic is an educated people. Thomas Jefferson once said, “The mass of mankind has not been born with saddles on their backs, nor a favored few booted and spurred, ready to ride them.”

And Thaddeus Stevens, one of the pillars of Pennsylvania politics and the Republican Party, responded with this statement to an attempt in 1835 to repeal public education in Pennsylvania: “Such a law should be entitled ‘An act for branding and marking the poor, so that they may be known from the rich and the proud.’ ”

The potential of our children should not be defined by the location and the wealth of the school district in which they live.

Stephen L. Patrick

Mount Joy