The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled in February that the current school funding method is unconstitutional and that the state’s public school districts in poorer areas are underfunded (“School funding at heart of budget negotiations,” June 15 LNP | LancasterOnline).

How can our state Republicans respond by proposing to increase funding for private schools? How can they propose the exact opposite of what the court’s decision calls for? They’re treating poorer kids as if they were throwaway kids.

If your single mom or dad doesn’t have time to teach you your numbers and letters before you get to kindergarten, you’re currently treated like a throwaway kid. If your home language is not English and you can’t understand what’s going on around you in school, you’re treated like a throwaway kid. If your family moves every few months to keep ahead of rent collectors and your public school struggles to find the money to keep track of you, then you’ll be thrown away.

Republicans are building a private school system through these tax credits. Those private schools don’t have to report how many low-income kids they are serving or even who they are serving. As I see it, those private schools serve no “throwaway kids.” They legally use state money to bolster a system that serves those who already have the financial resources to get ahead. The kids who have been thrown away will remain out of sight and out of mind.

Brian Hernon

Lancaster Township