This letter is for all elected Republicans who hold office. Exactly where do you stand on white supremacy? Do you all support the president’s views on this issue? If not, then why do you continue to support him?

I don’t care how many jobs the president promises. I don’t care how much better his economy might be. This is way more important, in my view, and could take this country back 100 years.

Are you all going to be at the polling places to make sure the president’s supporters keep their cool and don’t intimidate voters? Or will you continue to hide like you have for the past four years?

This no longer sounds like the America I know. Stand up, grow some spine and rein in this out-of-control president you all bow down to before we have another civil war.

Please stand up now and declare your intentions!

Mary Freisher

Providence Township