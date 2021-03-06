Goodbye to all of that. What a noxious end to the “Make America Great Again” campaign. In my view, no American president has ever created such worldwide sputtering as former President Donald Trump.

Trump, it’s fair to say, made the mistake of equating political power with money power. Political power is exercised effectively by controlling and restraining appetites; money power, on the other hand, is about exploring and expanding appetites.

Money power is private; political power, public.

Trump’s personality was never constrained enough for politics. For example, he would radically change his opinion about people. Initially, House Speaker Paul Ryan, was described as like a “fine wine”; later, he was “weak, ineffective and stupid.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, at first, had a “world-class legal mind”; later, “not mentally qualified.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson went from among the “most accomplished business leaders and international dealmakers” to “dumb as a rock.”

There was no humor in Trump, which really is the most effective form of politics. Self-effacing humor is a good sign inside any politician.

And Trump’s ego was like a giant whale in a funhouse mirror.

Being a good reader of people, having a sense of humor and having a good sense of self were all missing in Trump’s personality.

In the end, Trump’s biggest attractions to his followers were seemingly his success in business and the rich lifestyle it afforded him — plus his ability to belittle and insult people who normally aren’t subjected to that kind of petty humiliation and bullying.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster