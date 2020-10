Thank you, Gillian McGoldrick and Carter Walker, for revealing the identity of the man behind the hate rag called The Lancaster Patriot in the Sept. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article, “Alt-right voice sets up shop.”

In my view, it’s just a modern version of the Ku Klux Klan cloaked in the anonymity of the internet. I was about to hire one of its advertisers, but that is not happening. I refuse to lend any support to these hate groups.

Phil Oles

Manheim Township