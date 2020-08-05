The hypocrisy of people who seem to think that every demonstration is about leftist radicals hating America!

The riots of the “long, hot summer” of 1967 were about police brutality, poverty, segregation, jobs, fair housing, economic development and education — the usual concerns of Black America.

Fast forward, and almost nothing has changed in 50 years. We still have all the ills of our original sin (slavery). Those who like to distort as socialists and communist agitators the views of the young people, mothers, clergy, veterans and individuals with disabilities — who place themselves on the front lines to defend those who only want a more perfect union — are using the old playbook used by conservative groups to invoke so-called law and order.

The clandestine operations by today’s U.S. Department of Justice remind me of J. Edgar Hoover’s blatantly unconstitutional arrests and oppression of those who spoke truth to power.

The passing of civil rights giants like C.T. Vivian, Elijah Cummings and now John Lewis reminds us to continue their good work, the agenda of good trouble!

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster