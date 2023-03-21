I believe that President Joe Biden has shown outstanding leadership in rallying support for Ukraine — both in our own Congress and among our NATO allies. The continuing financial, military and moral support that our nation is offering Ukraine has made, and hopefully will continue to make, a crucial difference in its ability to withstand the Russian military onslaught.

At the same time, Biden has recognized the growing military and geopolitical threat posed by China’s government. The recent nuclear submarine deal between the United Kingdom, America and Australia seems proof that Biden is taking the threat of China’s growing military might quite seriously.

What I do not think is ultimately wise has been Biden’s framing of the conflicts we face with Russia and China as some sort of final showdown between democracies and autocracies.

As we all know, the economic and business interests we share with China almost completely dwarf our comparatively minuscule economic connections with Russia.

Yes, Russia and China are both autocracies, but the incredibly deep economic ties we have with China must surely mean there is far more potential for creative diplomatic and financial solutions in our conflict with China than will ever exist again between the United States and Russia.

Yes, we have had a string of negative geopolitical interactions with China, but the incredible depth of our continuing economic ties inevitably connects us, even as we compete so strenuously.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has so disgraced and degraded his once great nation that it’s hard to imagine nearly any future significant connection between the U.S. and Russia.

John Pinder

Lancaster