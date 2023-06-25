Marc Thiessen and Danielle Pletka wrote a superb column on the subject of pardoning Donald Trump in the June 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section (“President Biden should put nation first and pardon Donald Trump”). It presented an actual solution, not just comments. I am deeply moved and write to express my gratitude for their work.

Trump is assuredly the last person deserving a pardon, yet it should be done.

It should be done for many reasons, the main one being that since Joe Biden decided to run for a second term as president, the whole issue of bringing Trump to trial is beginning to smell. Both U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, who are driving the issue, essentially work directly for President Biden. It does have the smell of election rigging for many people, not just Trump supporters!

Along with the pardon, Biden should direct Smith to release the full, detailed report to the public, not just to a select few insiders.

Biden may lose the far-left flank of his party over this, but a true statesman can handle that because the unity and welfare of the nation is vastly more important.

I thank Thiessen and Pletka for their detailed and thorough work in laying out this superb solution to a disaster that is coming at us like a fast freight train.

With gratitude,

Mark K. Strassle

Manheim Township