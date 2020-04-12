I may not know anything about “Joe,” someone I have never met. I can say, however, without any doubt, that he has a kind heart.

My mother was given two months to live a year ago. She has surpassed that deadline. Recently, my mother went into a deep sleep for three days and we thought this is it. Again she recovered. We took the opportunity to move her to a more stable location where she could rest and enjoy time with her children.

Unfortunately, upon arrival at the new location, and not having a wheelchair readily available, my mother was unable to climb the two garage-door steps, which is generally not an issue on her weekend visits.

Joe happened to walk by just as we had exhausted all options. Without hesitation, Joe helped lift my mother (not a light woman) and position her to where she was able to properly enter the home. Thank you, Joe, for not turning down a stranger’s request for help. Thank you for helping to restore faith in our neighbors. I pray you are blessed in all you do!

Your neighbor in Leola.

Martha Dixon

East Lampeter Township