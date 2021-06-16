In Luke 10:25-37 is the story of the good Samaritan. He came along after the victim had been beaten up and then tended to his wounds. That is an example of how Christians should respond to people in need.

But what is our responsibility to the victim if we come on the scene while the victim is in the process of being beaten up? Today, we are watching while the Saudis are murdering the people in Yemen by bombing that country and using blockades to keep food from entering the country. And, unfortunately, we have done next to nothing to stop them.

What should we be doing about this situation? Should we just wait until Saudi Arabia ends its military intervention and then send in our relief agencies? Or does God want us to intervene in some physical way to prevent further suffering and starvation?

We don’t need to go to war to stop the Saudis. I believe all it would take would be for the United States to refuse to service Saudi aircraft.

Let us call upon our legislators and President Joe Biden to tell the Saudis to stop their brutal attacks on Yemen and to allow food to enter that country.

Evan D. Riehl

Manheim Township