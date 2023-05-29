While stuck in two lanes of traffic inching toward the Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River on May 12, I witnessed the act of a good Samaritan.

Smoke started coming out of the vehicle two cars ahead of me. At the same time, a man jumped out of the car next to me and ran to the vehicle. He got the occupants out and got them safely to the side of the road. The driver of the vehicle was able to pull across the lanes (thanks to those who allowed the vehicle through). By this time, traffic was able to move a bit and get around the disabled vehicle. I don’t know how the story ended, but I’m thankful for the quick actions of this man to help the family to safety.

There are still angels looking out for us — sometimes in human form. Thank you.

Bonnie Nolt

Mountville