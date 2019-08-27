This is a very busy time of the year for all animal shelters and rescues. Most are at full capacity. But here’s a very touching and heartwarming story about a good Samaritan who lives in Columbia.
He found an injured cat. Although he couldn’t receive any help at his local shelter, Pet Pantry stepped up to the plate. First to help was Steve Pizzo, our cat room and adoption manager. The injured cat needed to be trapped. After several attempts, they finally succeeded.
When the cat was brought to Pet Pantry, Dr. Brenda Fijalkowski discovered the cat had a severely injured leg that had to be amputated. Upon hearing this news, the good Samaritan, Wilber, realized this was destiny. You see, he is also an amputee. The cat had to become part of his life.
Now the cat, named Blackie, has found his forever home. Don’t you just love happy endings? Special thanks to Wilber, Steve and Shelly Pizzo, Fijalkowski and Pet Pantry. Once again, here’s a good example of how Pet Pantry continues to help meet the need here in Lancaster County. Thanks, and God bless all involved.
Anne Spadea
West Lampeter Township