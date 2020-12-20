Dear President Donald Trump:

You are fired! Yes, we the people fired you Nov. 3. It seems you are having trouble accepting this. Trust me, it is over!

So, Mr. Trump, find a large, brown box and start cleaning out your desk. (Although, after seeing pictures of your desk, a shoebox might do.)

Yes, clean out your desk and — you know what? — it’s OK if you leave early. We have a new boss to fill your job. A man who, in my view, has wonderful attributes: honesty, intelligence, competence, a work ethic, empathy, truthfulness and transparency — all characteristics that I believe you lacked, Mr. Trump.

So, head on down to your adopted state of Florida — they seem to like you there (or at least some of them do). And, oh yes, take your family with you, as we have no further use for them.

I did hear a rumor that you intend to reapply for this job in 2024. I don’t think it’s a good idea. You might be very busy fighting lawsuits against you.

So, let me take this opportunity to say goodbye to you, Mr. Trump, for the many wonderful people who live in this country: adios, au revoir, auf wiedersehen, arrivederci, shalom, cheerio, sayonara. I know I missed a few. You get the idea.

I don’t think your Christmas or New Year’s Day will be merry or happy, but I wish happy holidays for you all the same.

Shirley Cross

West Lampeter Township