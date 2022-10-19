Be an informed voter. Don’t let your vote be determined by whatever organization spends the most money on attack ads. Don’t be influenced by unknown agents using social media platforms.

Undecided voters should check out Vote Smart, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing “abundant, accurate, relevant information” essential for voters to intelligently choose the people who govern us.

Vote Smart has information on incumbents and candidates for national office and many state offices. Vote Smart has a board of directors with representatives from both major political parties. It has biographies, issue positions, voting records, campaign finances and information on evaluations by special interest groups.

It also tries to collect information on all “public utterances” of every national candidate, members of Congress and governors. This information is available on the Vote Smart searchable online database.

Vote Smart also publishes a “Voter’s Self-Defense Manual,” which shows how legislators voted on key bills and their ratings from certain interest groups.

To find out where a candidate or legislator stands on a particular issue, check the Vote Smart website at votesmart.org. People without computers can get access at their local library. Or call the toll-free research hotline at 1-888-VOTE-SMART (1-888-868-3762).

Genevieve Tvrdik

Conestoga Township