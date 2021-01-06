A suggestion for a New Year’s resolution for conservatives and liberals: Do your homework before broadcasting possible misinformation.
There is no excuse to be lax with the facts in this high-information age, regardless of the “news” source.
This resolution is especially important for influencers like state Rep. Frank Ryan, et al., who have a responsibility to know the difference between good trouble and bad trouble.
Carol S. Rettew
Warwick Township
