This drive for police reform shifts the blame, in my view, from where it really lies. Community leaders here and across the country need to address a problem that’s a major factor causing citizen interaction with police in the first place: the breakdown of the family unit and all the problems that come with it.

Until that issue is fixed, I believe that police reform is using a bandage to stop hemorrhaging.

Kids need two good role model parents. Parents need to teach kids right from wrong; hold them accountable when they do wrong (not blaming others); insist their kids study hard and take advantage of educational opportunities; teach them to respect others’ property and to listen to and respect those in authority (like law enforcement and teachers); and know where their kids are, what they’re doing and who their friends are.

Some parents need to put their smartphones down and pay attention to their kids. To stop expecting others to be responsible for them.

Parents need to teach their kids how to properly interact with police. That means teaching them to follow instructions so simple a 2-year-old should understand them. Treating a police officer politely and with respect often can make a difference.

Arguing with, cursing at, fighting with or running from police is never the right choice. Courts exist to settle disputes over arrests and citations.

I believe that until parents become responsible parents, all the reforms in the world won’t solve the problems society is leveling at law enforcement.

Elizabeth Wilson

Manor Township