The Dec. 19 letter “Effective path to ending abortion,” which suggests that “effective and easily accessible contraception should be readily available to anyone who wants it, no questions asked,” is missing the mark, in my view.

To effectively reduce abortions — and the problem of some unfit parents abusing unwanted children — I believe that the base problem needs to be addressed. This would be training people to be responsible for their actions. When two people have sex, they need to be aware of what the ramifications of this act are. If they are not capable of handling the outcome — unwanted pregnancy, for example — then they need to use birth control (purchased by themselves) or simply abstain from sex.

We as a society are quick to blame others for our mistakes. I believe that many parents are failing their children when they teach them that sex is OK outside of marriage or a committed relationship in which those involved are responsible for any outcomes.

Yes, mistakes happen. But the general mindset of our society is turning to the government for help. It is not my responsibility to pay for contraceptives, so that individuals can have sex and be protected. That, to me, is a slap in the face to individuals who lead responsible lives and realize that all actions have consequences.

Parents who want their children to be self-sufficient and responsible individuals need to model these examples on a daily basis. Parenting is a full-time job — investing valuable time and energy into little people who will someday be adults. Our best investment is in training these individuals to be responsible and aware that decisions made today can and will affect the rest of their lives.

Barbara Funk

Washington Boro