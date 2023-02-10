My husband and I have been Philadelphia Eagles fans for more than 50 years. Five years ago, when they won the Super Bowl, I was very sick and missed a Super Bowl party and the parade.

My husband Tony felt bad for me and bought me a pair of beautiful gold-hoop earrings with diamonds in a circle on them. Two months later, I lost one of them.

On Feb. 4 — the anniversary of the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl win — I found my lost earring stuck in a chair. If that is not an omen, I don’t know what is.

We are going to win the Super Bowl this year! Go Birds!

Pamela Carter

Manor Township