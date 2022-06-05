Finally, finally a front-page story with good and worthy news to read — “Historic link” in the May 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

There is so much sad and negative news being written that the article regarding the extension of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail in Manor Township was a welcome change.

Kudos and well done to Ryan Strohecker, manager for Manor Township, and the entire team who worked so hard and with such dedication to see this project completed.

I’ve been to the trail and have enjoyed it thus far. I’m looking forward to going now that the extension is completed.

So, people of Lancaster County, put away your electronic devices and put on your walking, hiking or biking shoes and go take a look for yourself. Go see the beauty of the Susquehanna River from the view of the trail, but, most of all, thank God that you live in a county where we are given such beautiful trails to use — at no charge to the taxpayer!

Ellen Collister

Manheim Township