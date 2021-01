I am pleased to read that Dollar General Corp. is incentivizing employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering them the equivalent of four hours’ pay if they do so.

This is a win for public health, as well as the employees, customers and the corporation. This is an example of positive corporate social responsibility in which everyone wins.

It should not be necessary to provide an incentive, but this may help more to do the right thing.

Raymond Vegso

Marietta