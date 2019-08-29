Regarding your July 5 news article “Fears of ‘lunch shaming’ reawaken”: It should be worth noting that the School District of Lancaster and Columbia School District offer free breakfast and lunches to all students regardless of their ability to pay.
My question is why don’t the other school districts offer this program to avoid the “lunch shaming” issue altogether? Other than having larger numbers of lower-income families, what did the School District of Lancaster and Columbia School District do to be able to offer this service to their students, and what did their counterparts in other districts not do?
Todd V. Rose
Lancaster