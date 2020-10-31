For those voters who are voting for President Donald Trump because they believe he is pro-life and will save the unborn, please consider the following:

The reason for about 90% of abortions in the United States is unintended pregnancies. Women who are able to control their reproductive rights are less likely to have an unintended pregnancy.

The Trump administration is currently in court trying to strike down the Affordable Care Act without any replacement plan in place to provide health insurance to millions. The ACA provides free contraceptive methods and counseling for the majority of women covered by the ACA guidelines.

This access was a driving force in reducing the number of abortions in the U.S. to a rate of 12.5 per 1,000 women during the Obama administration. Previous rates under prior administrations ranged from 24 per 1,000 in the Reagan administration, 23 per 1,000 under President George H.W. Bush, and 16 per 1,000 under President George W. Bush.

In 2019, PBS reported that a Guttmacher Institute analysis of the reduction in abortion rates found that legal restrictions to abortion access were not the primary drivers of the reduction. Instead, it was access to contraceptives that had a direct correlation to the reduction of abortions.

I believe eliminating the ACA would result in more abortions, remove medical care for millions of citizens and prevent those with preexisting conditions from obtaining affordable coverage. The ACA can be improved, but eliminating it will guarantee an increase in the number of abortions in the U.S.

Catherine Kenlin

Mountville