Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for your Aug. 17 article headlined “Long-time Ephrata mayor leaves Republicans.” Kudos to Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen for speaking up about what he believes. If we are to have good government, we need to speak up and elect good, honest people.

As the mother of a police officer, I was very upset when, on Jan. 6, 2021, I saw rioters beating and pepper-spraying law enforcement officers while trying to enter the U.S. Capitol. That could have been my son they were trying, by any means, to get past.

When I heard that then-President Donald Trump had called these people together, gotten them worked up and told them to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell,” I was more than a little angry.

As a result of Trump’s lies, people were injured and some died. Even the rioters and their families have seen their lives upended as they face the appropriate legal consequences.

Despite having to run and hide earlier in possible fear of his life, our representative, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, stood up in the early hours of Jan. 7, 2021, and argued that Congress should reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. It appears that Smucker has no qualms about supporting anything that Trump does.

There are many good Republican candidates whom we can support with pride. We need to make sure they get onto the ballot. We also need to make sure that dishonest, corrupt candidates don’t get our vote.

Shirley J. Park

Akron