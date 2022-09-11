I am glad that the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board is taking the initiative to write editorials that show diverse points of views. This is what democracy is about — ideas, discussion and compromise.

Lancaster County Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, in my view, act like Lancaster County is a private fiefdom.

A “fiat” is when persons in authority make an arbitrary decree, especially when those persons have absolute authority to enforce it. While they seem to “decide,” their minds are already made up.

In reality, listening to all your constituents is part of the job description. Is it a burden listening to others?

Listening is a good-faith exercise in democracy, regardless of how you vote. Democratic Commissioner John Trescot has creative ideas from his years working in overseas business. Compromise is how democracy works best for all of the citizens.

Seemingly following the ideas of the disgraced former president and the MAGA GOP, the Republican commissioners appear to want to force us to follow one political party. So, they made specious arguments about mail ballots having exhausted election officials and workers, thus fueling conspiracies around voter fraud — these were alternative facts.

Citizens are not time-traveling back 50 years, where these officials seem to be stuck. These commissioners have risen to the top of the local ladder, except it’s up the wrong wall. The power of elected positions must be used with wisdom, for the good of all constituents.

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster