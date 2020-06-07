Given the recent protests and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I was apprehensive about going to vote at the Elizabethtown fire station Tuesday. As a woman of color, my thoughts were that I would be made to feel uncomfortable and invalid. I was pleasantly surprised at the warm welcome I received and the courtesy shown to me by the workers who assisted me by making accommodations for my reduced vision. I also was pleased to see that steps were taken to sanitize the area.

Thank you for giving me calm in the midst of a storm. Love and peace to all.

Shawn Roberts

Elizabethtown