While having breakfast as regulars at Alice’s Diner in early February, we were blessed to be seated across from a couple of military veterans — one Army and one Navy.

We thanked them both for their service and started a conversation, during which we brought up the banter that typically occurs between those branches of service. They both agreed and laughed aloud.

We also had a cute exchange with our waitress and one thing led to another and we ended up spreading laughter and cheer throughout the diner as we left.

The veterans left before us and we said our goodbyes, and that’s when our waitress came and said that Marty had picked up our bill. When they drove past the window, Marty looked in and smiled and waved.

We were very happy to thank them for their service and sharing such a good time of fellowship but having our breakfast paid for was a total surprise. Rest assured we will pay it forward.

Gene and Karen Mitchell

Strasburg