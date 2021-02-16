There has been much written regarding term limits for members of Congress.

In my view, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is the perfect example of why this is the legitimate way to have our representatives in Congress vote their conscience and that of their constituents.

Until Sen. Toomey announced his retirement, he seemingly always voted along party lines. Now, he is free from worrying about party leaders and has voted as a free thinker.

I believe this would happen to most politicians if they weren’t saddled by party leaders and spending over 50% of their time in office worrying about getting reelected.

Bob Nelson

West Lampeter Township