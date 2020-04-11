I just saw my neighbor come in from playing golf. Really? What is it that people don’t understand about the directive to stay at home and wear a cloth mask or scarf when you do go out? Seems pretty simple to me. If you are going to risk your life and the lives of others by going out, then please volunteer at a food bank, soup kitchen, Meals on Wheels or a similar charity that is truly life-sustaining. Plenty of people need your help. The golf courses likely still will be there when this is all over. Please follow the guidelines and stay safe.

M. Frances Keen, R.N.

Lancaster