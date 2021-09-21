Once, the preeminent Rabbi Hillel said, essentially: “What is hateful to yourself, do not do to your fellow man. That is the whole Torah; the rest is just commentary. Go and study it.”

As we wrap up the Jewish high holidays, I have been reflecting upon this teaching, especially in conjunction with those who claim religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccination, which has been scientifically proven to save lives.

To me, it is quite clear that getting a COVID-19 vaccine and wearing a mask are our religious duty, as these actions benefit our neighbors and loved ones. To put it simply, the golden rule dictates that we must not be selfish and we must do our duty to protect others.

Every religion has some version of the golden rule. Jesus, during his Sermon on the Mount, said, “Therefore whatever you desire for men to do to you, you shall also do to them” (Matthew 7:12).

We find it in Buddhism: “Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful” (Udanavarga 5:18).

We find it in Taoism: “Regard your neighbor’s gain as your own gain, and your neighbor’s loss as your own loss” (traditionally attributed to Lao Tse).

The golden rule is at the center of every religion, for good reason. It is the foundation of any ethical and moral code worth living by. I can’t think of a better way to love your neighbor than to get a COVID-19 vaccine and put a mask on.

Nate Rosenberg

Millersville