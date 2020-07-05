Have any of us really loved our neighbor as ourselves?

No one is calling it a generational divide, but you could make a case that younger folks (and lots of older folks, too) are not taking seriously the need to practice the golden rule as it applies to protecting more vulnerable populations from COVID-19.

But let’s be fair about something else. The older generation, of which I am member, has not done a very good job of securing the future for young people and for generations yet to come. I’m thinking of the “long emergency” of climate change. We have been living in denial for too long.

This present pandemic and now, in addition, the ugly truth of racism still embedded in our society, are things that demand our undivided attention. How we handle these crises together and share the neighborly love demanded of us all will provide us with the resiliency to face the greater challenges of climate change.

Dave Bushnell

Lancaster Township