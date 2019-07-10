As a 37-year resident of the township, I am finally led to ask if there is any control West Hempfield Township exhibits over the detonation of commercial-grade fireworks in residential areas by private individuals. Numerous municipalities have well-regulated displays on differing evenings. However, it seems that too many private individuals in the township feel the need to detonate commercial-grade fireworks in their backyard every evening for a week or more.
I enjoy fireworks displays as much as the next guy, but having them detonated in residential areas nightly for a week or more is too much. We enforce a single trick-or-treat night for children — can’t we do the same thing for fireworks detonations?
Lance Smith
West Hempfield Township