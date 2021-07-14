A tweet I saw earlier this month: “The Gulf of Mexico is on fire, it’s 112 degrees in Portland, roads and rails are crumbling from the sun, wildfire and hurricane season are here in record time and people are concerned about the cost of going green. COMPARED TO WHAT?”

Actually, now it’s cheaper to go green than to stick with polluting fossil fuels, not even counting the cost of U.S. climate disasters. Solar and wind energy (including storage costs) are now cheaper than coal, oil or natural gas. In many cases, it’s now cheaper to shut down an existing fossil fuel plant and replace it with solar/wind energy.

As clean energy prices continue to plummet, later this decade they will be less than half the cost of dirty fuels. Energy experts project an optimum combination of solar/wind and storage will soon produce power in huge amounts, which could be “essentially free.”

Choosing between global annihilation and virtually free clean energy, which will create millions of good-paying new jobs in the U.S., doesn’t seem to be difficult. But the catch is we must start right now. This decade is our last chance to avoid irreversible global warming. If we don’t start now in making major reductions in our greenhouse gas emissions, it will be too late.

Scientists say feedback loops will kick in that will make it impossible to stop the ever-increasing rise in global temperatures.

The American Jobs Act can cut U.S. carbon emissions in half by 2030. Support it!

Maren Morgan

Lancaster Township