Despite being under a statewide stay-at-home order, I watched a livestream of a small Easter procession of fire trucks and emergency response vehicles in Manheim Borough. I’m not opposed to this. In fact, I think it goes a long way in helping people cope with the current situation.

However, we have people stuck at home and only able to travel a short distance from their homes without the possibility of receiving a $200 fine for nonessential driving while under the stay-at-home order. Now, officials will tell you that people are not being pulled over for suspicion of violating the order and that a fine would be a secondary charge. But it doesn’t change the fact that, if pulled over, you run the risk of a large fine.

I believe Gov. Tom Wolf should change the order to allow people to be out driving, either alone or with a household member, without the threat of a fine. This also would go a long way in helping people to cope with the current situation. After all, if I’m out for a drive by myself, how is that any different from sitting at home in a room by myself or allowing a borough to hold a parade?

I applaud the Manheim Lion's Club and the Manheim fire and police departments for having their little parade with an Easter bunny on a fire truck for the kids to enjoy from a distance. I just wish the governor would see the value in allowing others to venture out, even if it’s just for a drive. Please change this order!

Doug Geib

West Hempfield Township