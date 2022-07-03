Going backward [letter] Jul 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link On June 24 we began Republican Standard Time. Please set your clocks back two centuries.Quentin Furlow Akron Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Abortion Roe V Wade Republicans Supreme Court Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.