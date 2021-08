Then-President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Justice Department to claim the 2020 election was rigged and then said he and his Republican allies in Congress would take care of the rest. Two of those members of Congress were U.S. Reps. Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry, both of whom seemingly followed Trump’s orders and voted to overturn the results of a free and fair election based on a lie.

Phil Lehman

East Cocalico Township