The Lord God almighty is so long-suffering. The title of a recent Christian Broadcasting Network article states: “New Disney show for kids ‘Baymax’ Features Transgender Moment, Suggests Men Have Periods.”

How angry God must be and, yet, he is so long-suffering.

His love for his creation is without regret. It is so great, so unconditional and so unfailing. However, the day of his reckoning is coming. His words of life have been ignored. They have been made light of, and they are being mocked. Beware. There truly is a glorious God who will restore this fallen world. When that day comes, the fury of his fierce anger will be released.

We haven’t seen anything yet that will exceed his destructive power. It will obliterate every abomination that undermines truth, peace and life. Satan has deceived the whole world. Truth is found only in the words of God.

Let us then turn from our wicked ways and repent. Let us give God his rightful place in our lives. God has given us the ability to choose for ourselves. He desires us to choose life. This life can come only through the knowledge of God’s word.

There is still time to come to Yeshua (Jesus). This earth is passing away. This darkness one day will end.

“Let there be light.”

Amen.

Reva A. Schulman

Manheim Township