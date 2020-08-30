With COVID-19 still raging and some of our nation’s cities undergoing revolution and destruction, issues such as global warming and climate change have been pushed to the background.

That suits me. In my personal view, manmade climate change is still a hoax. America must shun the Green New Deal, a sinister movement that I believe would absorb our great republic into a one-world, socialist state — ultimately robbing America of her sovereignty and blessing.

Let me be clear. There are commonsense environmental concerns that need to be addressed. Aside that, the world continues on its deluded, political path of believing that humanity can control Earth’s warming and cooling cycles. This is human arrogance, in my view.

The out-of-control earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts and floods are simply a wakeup call from almighty God to repent and seek God’s face.

He is still on the throne, and governments and government leaders remain under his sovereign control. The biblical mandate is made plain by Jesus in his Olivet Discourse in Matthew 24. All of nature is groaning for redemption and will be fulfilled at the second coming of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“Even so, come, Lord Jesus” (Revelation 22:20).

Homer Snavely

Cleona