People are implicitly wondering why bad things are happening in this country. Two things to point out are the fires in the leftist West Coast region and the illegal immigration parade coming toward us. The leftist politicians allow this parade and want to give those here illegally legal status.
The Bible teaches that these are two of many symptoms of a backsliding, God-founded nation. Isaiah 1:1-7: “Hear of heavens, and give ear oh earth, for the Lord has spoken. I have nourished and brought up children, and they have rebelled against me. The ox knows its owner and the donkey its master’s crib. But Israel does not know, my people do not consider. Alas sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity, a brood of evildoers, children who are corrupters. They have forsaken the Lord; They have provoked the Holy One of Israel to anger! They have turned away backward.
“Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire; strangers devour your land and it is desolate, as it is overthrown by strangers.”
Seth Carl
Lancaster