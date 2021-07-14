Many problems exist in the world.

What are undeniable in the United States are the heat waves, the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, floods, racial tensions and murders in our cities. All of these seem to be out of control, with no relief in sight.

For Christians, there are songs such as “America the Beautiful,” with “spacious skies, for amber waves of grain ... alabaster cities gleam ... God shed his grace on thee ... God mend thine every flaw.” Or “The Star-Spangled Banner,” with its lyrics: “Praise the power that hath made and preserved us a nation!”

Today, these words seem so foreign and far away.

Why?

Many explanations arise: global climate change, the economic depravity of some, pollution, etc.

For nonbelievers in the Scriptures, this makes sense.

For believers of God’s word, another perspective applies.

God’s favor is on a nation that follows him. Do churches represent God to this nation? Apparently not!

I believe the U.S. has faltered because his church has faltered. The Scriptures say, “If you love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15).

The church has failed even as a witness. This nation has failed because the church failed in its responsibility. How do we know this?

“And I will send the sword, the famine, and the pestilence, among them, till they are consumed from the land that I gave to them and their fathers” (Jeremiah 24:10).

God’s wrath is evidenced in these three areas.

If the church and the people of the United States do not repent, God’s judgment is on this nation.

Silvan Benner

Lancaster