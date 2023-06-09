This is in reply to the May 8 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Jesus brought new understanding of God.”

I’d like to ask: What would this world be like if God did not judge evil? People could then sin with impunity — like they do regularly on Route 222! — and there would never be any consequences.

Actually, most people don’t have a problem with God judging evil. They just don’t think they should be on the receiving end of it.

But by what standard can we exempt ourselves from judgment? The only standard that counts is that of God, who is the perfect embodiment of goodness and purity. And, according to his standard, we all fall short. We are all deserving of judgment.

Thankfully, though none of us is exempt from God’s judgment, Jesus has provided an eternal exemption through faith in his name! By taking upon himself the judgment that we deserved, God can now extend to us complete forgiveness of all sin and the promise of eternal life when we trust in Jesus.

As the Old Testament prophet Isaiah puts it: “All we, like sheep, have gone astray. We have turned everyone to his own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah 53:6).

Finally, it is absurd to pit the “God of the Old Testament” against the “God of the New Testament.” They are the same God, who is both perfect holiness and amazing love.

Jesus, the God-man, clearly reveals this God in all his glory in Hebrews 1:3.

Rev. Douglas C. Bozung

Ephrata Township