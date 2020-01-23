“And Jesus entered into a ship with his disciples. A great storm arose so that the ship was covered with waves, but Jesus was asleep. His disciples came to him and cried, ‘Lord save us or we perish!’ Then he arose, rebuked the winds and the sea became calm. The men marveled, saying, ‘Who is this man that even the winds and the sea obey him!’ ” (Matthew 8:23-27).
My reason for citing Scripture is this: God is sovereign; he controls every raindrop, every snowflake, the lightning flashes in the sky and even the clashes of thunder.
In a rising manner, all of nature is groaning for redemption brought about by a world saturated from sin and rebellion. Alongside inerrant Scripture, God speaks through the weather. The escalating turmoil on planet Earth will continue to deteriorate as long as mankind turns its back on him.
To secularists and climate change advocates, consider this: With as much as a spoken word, God in Christ can restore the melting Arctic ice caps, silence the tornadoes, hurricanes and floods, all by his omnipotent power — if humanity will only lament of its sin and unbelief and turn to him for healing.
It’s called revival.
Homer Snavely
Cleona