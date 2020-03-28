Last year it was all about fires, floods and storms, which seemingly get worse each year. This year already is about viruses. Some people will agree and some disagree with what I say. God gave everyone a choice to believe or do what they want.

This world, especially the United States, which is supposed to be a Christian nation, is so sinful and getting worse. God said there will be calamities and plagues in the last days. He creates these things or allows them to happen.

People say he is a loving God and would not destroy lives, but he does until we ask for forgiveness. Romans 1:18 says, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who hold back the truth in unrighteousness.”

He destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of their wickedness. He sent plagues of frogs, blood in all the water, flies, boils, hail, locusts, darkness and death to all the first-born unto the Egyptians until they freed the Israelites from bondage. He destroyed 3,000 of his people for idolatry. Romans 9:22 and Revelation 15:1-8 talk of his wrath. He is the same yesterday, today and forever, and his love is to all people, and his wrath and anger go to those who are unforgiven until they repent.

Yes, I believe God has a hand in this virus, because it’s worldwide. You believe what you want, but I pray for all. God does have the final word.

Richard Mutzabaugh

Columbia