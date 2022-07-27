I believe that parts (though not all) of the early documents of our nation were inspired by God. Certainly, the beloved words to the preamble to the Declaration of Independence were so inspired:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

However, I have learned that the framers of our Constitution valued unity of the Colonies over truth and justice. The Constitution was intentionally written so as not to confront the evil of slave ownership, for example.

It is clear to me that the Second Amendment was not inspired by God. Early settlers feared revolts of enslaved people and counterattacks from Native Americans trying to defend the land they’d inhabited and nurtured for generations. So colonists organized armed militias to enable white slave owners to maintain their power over other human beings whom they considered to be their property. Militias also served the purpose of enabling colonists to push Native Americans further and further west. Militias enabled subjugation and aggression.

The unqualified interpretation of the Second Amendment, as if it were a god worthy of worship itself, continues to rob millions among us of their unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Sue Wagner Fields

Elizabethtown