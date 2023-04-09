As I drive through some of the small towns in the area like Marietta, Mountville, Mount Joy and Columbia, I can’t help but notice all the banners hanging along the streets honoring those who served in the military.

I have the utmost respect and gratitude for all those brave men and women who served and are currently serving in the military. Some were drafted and some volunteered. All of them know they might have to face the ultimate sacrifice and, sadly, some have.

Also, kudos to those individuals and organizations that are instrumental in organizing these public tributes.

I speak with veterans on a daily basis, and the majority of them are saddened and disappointed — and some outraged — at the status of our current military. And no wonder. We have members of the military being discharged because they won’t submit to a vaccine, yet there are thousands of migrants coming into this country illegally and unvetted.

And from the commander in chief on down, our leaders seem more concerned with diversity, inclusiveness, equality, equity and gender identity than they are with training and equipping our men and women for the job they signed up to do — defend our country.

Our adversaries sense a profound weakness in our leaders, and if this trend continues, I believe that the consequences will be dire.

God bless the USA and God bless our military heroes.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township