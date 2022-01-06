We modern people seem to have a love affair with big trucks, big houses and big dreams. My dream is that we have a bigger love for our fellow humans.

Let us respect the air that they breathe. By now, most of us are well aware of the danger that global warming presents both to current people and to future generations. Yet, I see few people taking appropriate action.

We have the choice to live in reasonable-sized homes, rather than big, excessive mansions. We can invest in solar-powered systems, which are one of the most significant ways to cut carbon dioxide output.

There are now plenty of very practical hybrid vehicles that get about 50 miles per gallon. But on the road I see mostly oversize trucks and big SUVs. This is sad! And there are now some affordable, very good, all-electric cars.

Do we want the government to dictate our actions, or are we going to make the responsible decisions ourselves? It is up to you and me.

Electric lawn mowers and chainsaws are now an excellent choice. We have had solar panels on our house for 11 years. It is an urgent time for others to make that important choice! Let us be big in our love and respect for our friends and the God-given air.

Gil Linde

East Earl Township