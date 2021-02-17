Could there be any better idea than renaming the former Edward Hand Middle School in honor of Leon “Buddy” Glover?

Glover held a number of important administrative positions within the School District of Lancaster and, more importantly, inspired and advocated for the students under his care. He was someone who came from the community and understood what was required to succeed.

Come on, do the right thing and rename the school in his honor!

James T. (Tim) Roland

Lititz

1964 McCaskey High School graduate