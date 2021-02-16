With the death of Leon “Buddy” Glover, our total community has lost a great human being and educator. While the article on the front page of the Feb. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline (“SDL’s first Black principal dies at 71”) paid justified tribute to Glover’s leadership toward Black students and children, it did not mention his incredible helpfulness to the white students in the school district.

As parents of three of those white students, we know of the benefits of Glover’s leadership within the School District of Lancaster and join in full support of renaming Edward Hand Middle School after Leon “Buddy” Glover.

Phil and Rhea Starr

East Hempfield Township